MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A powerful explosion in Beirut's port on Tuesday killed Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon's Kataeb political party, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the politician was critically injured and fell in a coma.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the powerful blast, according to Lebanese health authorities.