UPDATE - Self-Proclaimed Acting Afghan President Saleh Says Resistance to Taliban Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, denied reports that he had left the country and that the defiant Panjshir province has been captured by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group).

A Sputnik source in the Kabul police said earlier in the day that Panjshir had been captured by the Taliban. A Taliban spokesman also confirmed complete control of Panjshir Province.

"The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity," Saleh said on Twitter.

He also told the Tolo news broadcaster that he was in Panjshir.

Resistance leader Ahmad Massoud also denied the capture of Panjshir Province, sharing a photo of scared children with their hands over their ears.

"Young children in Kabul are scared of aerial firing. When Panjshir has not been conquered, what is the need for aerial firing?" he said.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the shooting occurred in the provinces of Kabul, Parwan, and Kapisa. Residents of the Afghan capital feared that it was another outbreak of fighting, but the Islamist movement claimed they were shooting to celebrate the capture of Panjshir.

"Kabul residents should not worry. The shooting is aerial. We call on all armed mujahideen to stop shooting to avoid harming civilians," Taliban official Ahmadullah Wasiq wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, completing a large-scale military operation across Afghanistan which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. Panjshir has been the last of Afghanistan's 34 provinces out of the movement's control and a base for the National Resistance Front.

Following the failure of negotiations with the resistance earlier this week, the Taliban launched an offensive in Panjshir.