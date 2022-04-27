UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Senator Paul Blasts US Support Of Ukraine NATO Membership, Sparking Outrage Online

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Senator Rand Paul during a hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed the Biden administration for beating the drum for Ukraine to enter NATO when Washington knew it could provoke Russia.

After talks with allies in Germany earlier in the day, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine will try to become a member of NATO again. The Biden administration has repeatedly said that NATO has an "open door" policy and Moscow has no "veto" on Kiev's membership.

"The US, including the Biden administration, insisted on beating the drums to admit Ukraine to NATO," Paul said on Tuesday while questioning Blinken who was testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "There could have been voices before this invasion instead of agitating for something that we knew our adversary absolutely hated and said was a red line as recently as last September."

Austin, during a visit to Ukraine last October, confirmed Washington's support for Kiev entering the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that Austin's visit and statement should be interpreted as opening the doors for Ukraine to join NATO.

Paul said while there is no justification for Russia's decision, "there are reasons" Moscow launched the military operation, and pushing for Ukraine's NATO membership did not help.

"Had they (Ukraine) been... or they do become part of NATO, that means US soldiers will be fighting in Ukraine.

And that's something I very much oppose," Paul said.

While there is destruction ongoing in Ukraine, Paul added, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev may consider neutrality.

Blinken, responding to Paul, said the US strongly believes NATO should have an open door policy when it comes to alliance membership.

Paul came under fire for his comments that sounded like he was justifying Moscow's operation when Blinken pointed out that country's like Georgia and Moldova were not NATO countries when they were targeted by Russia.

"You could also argue that country's they attacked were part of Russia... were part of the Soviet Union," Paul responded.

The USA Singers resistance movement took to twitter to warn about Paul's suggestion.

"Nobody tell Rand Paul that Alaska used to be part of Russia too," the group said in a tweet.

Others accused Paul of pushing Kremlin talking points and betraying America.

"Rand Paul should be EXPELLED for parroting Russian talking points. When are we going to get serious about traitors in our midst?" former Biden campaign finance chair Jon Cooper said via Twitter.

On Sunday, Blinken and Austin visited Kiev to meet with Zelenskyy, marking the first visit by high-level US officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February.

