UPDATE - Senior German Lawmaker Criticizes Scholz for Denying Tanks to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The head of the German parliament's defense committee has criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to give Ukraine tanks to avoid being dragged into a war with Russia.

"The chancellor's refusal to hand over tanks to Ukraine as it struggles for survival is not only incomprehensible but alarmingly short-sighted," Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said in an interview with German media company RND.

The Free Democrat, who is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in Germany, said she was tired of hearing Scholz argue that Russia would see German tanks in Ukraine as a provocation.

Scholz has repeatedly insisted that Germany is not part of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and that he does not want it to escalate into one between Russia and NATO.

Asked if Ukraine stood a chance of receiving German battle tanks and armored personnel carriers next year, the lawmaker said she and her colleagues in parliament would not stop pressing for deliveries until they happened.

Despite the new coalition government's promises to reduce arms exports, Germany has delivered almost a record number of weapons to various countries in 2022, more than a quarter of which went to Ukraine.

German support for Ukraine is amounting to 2.24 billion Euros ($2.38 billion), DPA reported.

"The SPD Cabinet (the Social Democratic Party), the FDP (the Free Democratic Party) and the Greens are responsible for the second largest export of arms and military equipment of all time. Instead of the promised restriction on arms exports, the traffic light coalition shamelessly supplies weapons to war zones and profits from conflicts and deaths," the Left party's Federal lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.