UPDATE - Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 After Fighting COVID-19 - Family

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Dr. Saeb Erekat, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik.

The Fatah movement has also confirmed the information.

The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Erekat's condition subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jerusalem-based Hadassah medical center.

The politician's treatment was complicated by his previous lung transplant surgery.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has mourned the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator, saying that the nation grieved deeply over the loss.

"The departure of our brother and friend, the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, represents a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we feel deeply saddened by his loss, especially in light of these difficult circumstances facing the Palestinian cause," Abbas said, as quoted by the state-owned WAFA news agency.

The president praised Erekat's prominent role in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and the nation's interests on the international arena.

Abbas conveyed his condolences to Erekat's family and declared a three-day mourning over his death, with flags being flown at half-mast.

Erekat served as the secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee since 2015 and was responsible for the negotiating process between Palestine and Israel, including the Oslo Accords - a set of agreements between the Jewish state and the PLO that were signed in 1993 and 1995 and are considered to be the cornerstone of peace between the two nations.