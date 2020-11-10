UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 After Fighting COVID-19 - Family

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

UPDATE - Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 After Fighting COVID-19 - Family

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Dr. Saeb Erekat, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik.

The Fatah movement has also confirmed the information.

The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Erekat's condition subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jerusalem-based Hadassah medical center.

The politician's treatment was complicated by his previous lung transplant surgery.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has mourned the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator, saying that the nation grieved deeply over the loss.

"The departure of our brother and friend, the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, represents a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we feel deeply saddened by his loss, especially in light of these difficult circumstances facing the Palestinian cause," Abbas said, as quoted by the state-owned WAFA news agency.

The president praised Erekat's prominent role in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and the nation's interests on the international arena.

Abbas conveyed his condolences to Erekat's family and declared a three-day mourning over his death, with flags being flown at half-mast.

Erekat served as the secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee since 2015 and was responsible for the negotiating process between Palestine and Israel, including the Oslo Accords - a set of agreements between the Jewish state and the PLO that were signed in 1993 and 1995 and are considered to be the cornerstone of peace between the two nations.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Died Oslo Circle 2015 Jew Family

Recent Stories

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

11 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

11 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

14 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

19 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.