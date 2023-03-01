UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Senior Russian Diplomat, Belarusian Ambassador To Russia Discuss Cooperation In Africa

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Senior Russian Diplomat, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Discuss Cooperation in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy discussed the cooperation of the two countries in Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the discussion, the officials had an extensive exchange of opinions on relevant issues regarding further strengthening of the Russian-Belarusian comprehensive cooperation in Africa," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place at the request of the ambassador, according to the Russian ministry.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went on a tour to friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023, with Russia seeking closer economic and political ties with the countries from the continent.

The ministry said that Bogdanov and Krutoy also discussed the participation of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko in the second Russia-Africa summit in the city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29. During the meeting, Krutoy said that the Belarusian side focuses on strengthening political contacts and stepping up cooperation with the countries of the African continent in all spheres. The Belarusian diplomat expressed his conviction that Minsk, as Moscow's closest ally, would organically integrate into the format of the summit. The sides also exchanged views on the work of the Belarusian side in the business, humanitarian, exhibition, and other segments of the upcoming summit.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Business Moscow Russia Minsk St. Petersburg February July All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

2 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

5 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

5 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.