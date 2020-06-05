UPDATE - Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US Draft Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Have Economic Aims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) A bill introduced by senators in Washington that would expand US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has purely economic intentions, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that he hoped other European countries would not submit to pressure from Washington.

US senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions levied against Nord Stream 2 to include the insurers of pipe-laying vessels that are working on the project.

"The bill on the expansion of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as well as the original restrictions, is part of Washington's aims to ensure unfair competition. The bill only has economic intentions, and cannot be justified by political motives," Slutsky said.

The lawmaker added that the extraterritorial sanctions applied by Washington are illegal, and expressed his hope that Russia's European partners would continue to take part in the project.

"I hope that our European colleagues will have the strength and reason not to submit to Washington's demands," Slutsky remarked.

Chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev shared the opinion that Washington's planned sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project had purely economic intentions.

"There is a level of arrogance shown by one of the initiators of the bill, Senator Ted Cruz, who called the gas pipeline a 'critical threat to America's national security.' Where are the Baltic states, and where is the US? How does this region impact US national security? Unless, of course, they have in mind the commercial interests of the United States," Kosachev told Sputnik.

The senior lawmaker added that even if the bill is adopted, Russia will stick to its current plans to finish the construction of the gas pipeline in conjunction with Germany and the other EU member states participating in the venture.

The press office of US Senator John Barrasso stated that the proposed sanctions would target vessels that are involved in laying the pipeline, the insurers of these vessels, and all port facilities in which the ships are based.

Russia's Gazprom and five European oil and gas firms, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, have backed Nord Stream 2, a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year.