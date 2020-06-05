UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US Draft Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Have Economic Aims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

UPDATE - Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US Draft Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Have Economic Aims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) A bill introduced by senators in Washington that would expand US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has purely economic intentions, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that he hoped other European countries would not submit to pressure from Washington.

US senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions levied against Nord Stream 2 to include the insurers of pipe-laying vessels that are working on the project.

"The bill on the expansion of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as well as the original restrictions, is part of Washington's aims to ensure unfair competition. The bill only has economic intentions, and cannot be justified by political motives," Slutsky said.

The lawmaker added that the extraterritorial sanctions applied by Washington are illegal, and expressed his hope that Russia's European partners would continue to take part in the project.

"I hope that our European colleagues will have the strength and reason not to submit to Washington's demands," Slutsky remarked.

Chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev shared the opinion that Washington's planned sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project had purely economic intentions.

"There is a level of arrogance shown by one of the initiators of the bill, Senator Ted Cruz, who called the gas pipeline a 'critical threat to America's national security.' Where are the Baltic states, and where is the US? How does this region impact US national security? Unless, of course, they have in mind the commercial interests of the United States," Kosachev told Sputnik.

The senior lawmaker added that even if the bill is adopted, Russia will stick to its current plans to finish the construction of the gas pipeline in conjunction with Germany and the other EU member states participating in the venture.

The press office of US Senator John Barrasso stated that the proposed sanctions would target vessels that are involved in laying the pipeline, the insurers of these vessels, and all port facilities in which the ships are based.

Russia's Gazprom and five European oil and gas firms, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, have backed Nord Stream 2, a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Oil Germany Nord United States Gas All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

34 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

36 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

37 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.