UPDATE - Senior Trump Administration Officials Hold Talks With Ukraine National Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Two top Trump administration officials in separate statements said they met with Ukraine's national security council secretary in Washington to discuss cooperation in the areas of energy and security.

"Great discussion today with Oleksandr Danylyuk, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, on US support for Ukrainian reforms and the peaceful restoration of Ukrainian territory," White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a tweet on Wednesday.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in a separate tweet said the talks were about opportunities for increased energy security cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.

Perry said US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volcker were also present in the discussions.

Danylyuk is set to meet with US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson at the State Department on Thursday morning, according to the department's public schedule released Wednesday night.