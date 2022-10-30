UPDATE - Seoul Halloween Stampede Death Toll Approaching 150 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district of Seoul has gone up to 149, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing fire authorities.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital on Saturday, according to Yonhap. The stampede occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel.

Fire authorities said on Sunday that a total of 149 people, including two foreigners, had been confirmed dead, while 76 others were injured, 19 of them seriously (the majority being people in their 20s).

About 270 reports of missing people had been received by the city authorities as of Sunday, following the deadly stampede, according to Yonhap.

Earlier, South Korean fire authorities said that 146 people were killed and 150 others were injured in the stampede, which started at around 10:22 p.

m. local time (13:22 GMT) on Saturday as crowds of people were gathering for Halloween parties in the Itaewon area. The exact cause of the stampede is under investigation.

US President Joe Biden has expressed condolences to the families of the stampede victims.

"(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a Saturday statement.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also expressed their condolences, via social media.