UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Serbian Orthodox Church Priests Released In Montenegro, Thank People For Love And Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:10 AM

UPDATE - Serbian Orthodox Church Priests Released in Montenegro, Thank People for Love And Support

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Serbian Orthodox Church Bishop Joanikije of Budimlye-Niksic and several other priests, who had been detained in Montenegro earlier this week, were released on Saturday and thanked people for their love and support.

Bishop Joanikije and other priests were released at 0:30 a.m. (22:30 on Friday GMT) after three days of detention over leading a religious procession to celebrate St Vasilije's Day despite the government ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus. Their detention caused protests in Montenegro despite the restrictions linked to COVID-19,

"First of all, I would like to thank you for your love and support. Your support is an expression of love toward the church," Bishop Joanikije said, addressing to his supporters.

He described the detention of priests as a slight misunderstanding.

"We had a slight misunderstanding with the authorities during these days. They have not demonstrated understanding, what the St Vasilije's Day and the religious procession in Niksic mean for our people," Joanikije noted.

The bishop stressed that police officers were behaving correctly and in a professional manner during the priests' detention.

"We will continue to fight for religious freedom and the dignity of all people regardless of their self-identification and party membership. All of us need freedom and order in our state," Joanikije added.

Tensions rose between the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is followed by the majority of Montenegro's population, and the government after the signing of a bill in December that turned the estates of religious sites into public property if they are unable to prove their right to ownership before 1918.

Protests broke out across the country, with demonstrators and the church saying that the bill is an attempt to seize property that will be then transferred to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church.

Related Topics

Police Bishop December Church All Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

6 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

5 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.