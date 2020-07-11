UPDATE - Serbian Police Detained 71 People During Friday Riots in Belgrade

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) At least 71 protesters were detained during mass riots that took place on Friday night in the Serbian capital of Belgrade near the parliament building amid the government's plans to reimpose the coronavirus-related restrictions, Serbian police director Vladimir Rebic said on Saturday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be reintroduced in the country between Friday and Monday amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. In the wake of the announcement, some 5,000 people gathered in central Belgrade to protest the new measures for several nights in a row.

"Last night, 14 policemen were injured, 71 hooligans were detained, and at least 130 police officers ... have been injured since the violent protests began," Rebic told reporters.

The police director also noted that every allegation of excessive use of force by the police would be investigated.

In the meantime, Thomas Greminger, the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), urged the authorities to prosecute those responsible for escalating violence.

"Concerned by the violence during protests in #Serbia and call on relevant institutions to investigate and prosecute those responsible. The rule of law and fundamental rights, such as the right to protest peacefully and responsibly, should be upheld at all times," Greminger wrote on Twitter.

The ongoing protests in Belgrade are marred by vandalism and clashes with police. The damage is already estimated at about 1 million Euros ($1.1 million). In the late hours of Friday, protesters dismantled the fence near the national parliament and pelted law enforcement officers with rocks and paving slabs. Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. According to the city ambulance, at least 20 people sustained injuries.