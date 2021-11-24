UPDATE - Serbian President Vucic to Visit Russia, Meet With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will leave for Russia on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on November 25.

The meeting will be dedicated primarily to the energy supply of the Balkan country.

The official program of the visit was not released on Tuesday evening yet.

Earlier, Vucic said that, first of all, it will be necessary to agree with Russia's leadership on the price, volume and duration of the contract for the supply of natural gas. He said he would suggest to Putin that Serbia buy 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year from Russia for ten years.

Serbia now receives Russian gas at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters, the contract expires at the end of the year.