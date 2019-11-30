UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Series Of Blasts In Iraq's Kirkuk Hurts 16 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

A total of 16 people were injured in a string of bombings that ripped through the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Saturday, medical sources told the Al Jazeera news channel

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A total of 16 people were injured in a string of bombings that ripped through the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Saturday, medical sources told the Al Jazeera news channel.

A source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik earlier that 11 people had been injured, including military personnel.

Kirkuk lies some 148 miles north of Baghdad, which has been shaken by weeks of anti-government protests, prompting a brutal crackdown. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday he would step down.

