UPDATE - Settlements In Syria's Aleppo, Idlib Provinces Come Under Shelling From Nusra Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two settlements were shelled - Bala in Aleppo province and Mellaja in Idlib province - from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

He said the 92nd joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in Al Hasakah province.

Grinkevich said the Russian military police continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province along two routes.

In addition, units of the Russian military police patrolled other routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered.

