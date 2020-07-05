UPDATE - Seven People Dead After Rains Lead to Major Flooding, Landslides in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in southwestern Japan has gone up to seven people, state media report.

As of Sunday morning, the Japanese health authorities have confirmed seven deaths, while 14 more deaths have yet to be formally certified, the NHK broadcaster said on Sunday. Four people are missing.

On Saturday, rescuers found 14 people without vital signs at a nursing home in the Japanese settlement of Kuma, in Kumamoto prefecture, after heavy rains led to severe flooding along the Kuma River and landslides in the area. Another victim was pulled from a landslide.

The Japanese prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima have been worst hit by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides. Over 200,000 local residents have been ordered to evacuate. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) raised heavy rain warnings to the highest level in parts of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Saturday.

On Saturday, 10 people were pronounced missing and two individuals were found in critical condition at the scene of a landslide in southwestern Japan, according to local media reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has mobilized 10,000 troops to help local rescuers who are struggling with disaster relief work.