KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Seven members of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) were killed and 32 others injured in the motor bomb blast on an NDS compound in the eastern Ghazni province, Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Sputnik on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this morning, terrorists once again carried out a vicious car bomb attack on the NDS base in Ghazni City," the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement, confirming the incident and pledging to share more information with the media later.

Earlier in the day, Tolo news broadcaster reported that at least seven people were killed and over 40 others injured in the attack, conducted by a suicide bomber.

According to the broadcaster, the Taliban radical movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the early hours of Monday.