WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Several boats participating in the parade in support of US President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, Texas, have sank, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said.

"TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink," the sheriff's office said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), nobody was injured as a result of the boats sinking.

"#ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them," the EMS service said on Twitter on Saturday.

The New York Times reported citing TCSO spokeswoman Kristen Dark on Saturday that at least four boats sank at the event.

According to the organizers of the Saturday boat parade on Lake Travis, more than 2,600 people had planned to attend.