UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Several Dozen Protesters Detained At Opposition Rally In Minsk - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE - Several Dozen Protesters Detained at Opposition Rally in Minsk - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Several dozen protesters have been detained at an unsanctioned opposition rally in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Sunday, a representative from the country's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Several dozen people have been detained," the ministry representative said.

The Vesna human rights center, unregistered by the republic's authorities, said on Sunday that a total of over 190 people were detained during Sunday protests, in various Belarusian cities. Most of the detentions were made in Minsk.

Unsanctioned opposition rallies were held across Belarus on Sunday, the latest in a series of protests that have been staged regularly on weekends since the country's August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Minsk Belarus August Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

7 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.