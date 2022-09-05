UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Several Missing After Small Cessna Plane Crashes In Baltic Sea - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 02:20 AM

UPDATE - Several Missing After Small Cessna Plane Crashes in Baltic Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A small Cessna plane carrying several people crashed into the Baltic Sea on Sunday, German media reported, saying the fate of those inside was unknown.

The pilot reported a drop in cabin pressure soon after the jet took off from the southern Spanish city of Jerez with a family of three aboard and headed for Cologne in Germany, the Bild tabloid said.

The LETA Latvian news agency said that there were six people on board the plane.

The Austrian-registered plane lost contact with air traffic controllers while it was flying off the Iberian coast.

European fighter jets took turns to shadow the "ghost plane" that reportedly showed no signs of people on board, according to Bild.

A Danish F-16 was scrambled to follow the jet which it reported seeing spin and crash into the sea as it was heading toward the Latvian coast at around 7:45 p.m. The Swedish coast guard sent rescuers to the crash area.

According to German media reports, the pilot may have lost consciousness prior to the crash.

Related Topics

German Traffic Germany Cologne May Sunday Family Media From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

17 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.