UPDATE - Several People in US Maryland in Hospital After Mass Stabbing Attack at Mall - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least five people got injured as a result of a stabbing attack at a shopping center in the US state of Maryland on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

"[The Baltimore County Police Department] confirms 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at the Hunt Valley shopping center," the police said on Twitter.

According to the FOX 5 channel, the incident took place at around 2 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

Later in the day, a spokeswoman for the police department confirmed that the suspect threatened people in the shop, demanding money, and used a hunting knife to attack them. The police encountered the attacker when he was fleeing the scene and fatally wounded the culprit.