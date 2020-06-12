- Home
UPDATE - Several Police Officers Injured In Operation To Detain Shooter In California - Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Several police officers have been injured in Paso Robles, California, during an operation to detain a shooter who wounded a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday, local police said.
On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, leaving the sheriff's deputy critically injured.
"Suspect down. Several officers wounded," Paso Robles police wrote on their Twitter page late on Thursday.
The suspect, 26-year-old Mason Lira, was killed after a two-day manhunt involving hundreds of officers from various agencies, local broadcaster ABC7 reported.
A homeless man was found dead with gunshot wounds, believed to have been perpetrated by the suspect, ABC7 added.
Reporters spoke to the suspect's father, who revealed that Lira had a history of mental illness and criminal behavior and had been in and out of hospitals and jails for most of his life.