UPDATE - Several Police Officers Injured In Operation To Detain Shooter In California - Statement

Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

UPDATE - Several Police Officers Injured in Operation to Detain Shooter in California - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Several police officers have been injured in Paso Robles, California, during an operation to detain a shooter who wounded a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday, local police said.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, leaving the sheriff's deputy critically injured.

"Suspect down. Several officers wounded," Paso Robles police wrote on their Twitter page late on Thursday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mason Lira, was killed after a two-day manhunt involving hundreds of officers from various agencies, local broadcaster ABC7 reported.

A homeless man was found dead with gunshot wounds, believed to have been perpetrated by the suspect, ABC7 added.

Reporters spoke to the suspect's father, who revealed that Lira had a history of mental illness and criminal behavior and had been in and out of hospitals and jails for most of his life.

