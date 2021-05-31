MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A girl and a member of the Russian National Guard were injured in a shooting in the city of Yekaterinburg on Sunday and they are receiving medical care, according to the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry, an unknown man opened fire from one of the houses on the Borodin Street in Yekaterinburg.

"As a result, a girl and an employee of the Rosgvardiya [Russian National Guard] were injured, they are receiving medical assistance," the report read.

According to the Health Ministry of the Sverdlovsk region, the girl who suffered in the shooting remains in critical condition, and the security troop sustained a wound to his leg.

The 48-year-old shooter, who was armed with a hunting carbine, has been detained, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Sverdlovsk Region told Sputnik.

"In the Khimmash microdistrict of Yekaterinburg, the special operation to detain the shooter has been completed. Police officers in cooperation with our colleagues from Rosgvardiya have detained the suspect and he will be taken to the Internal Affairs department for questioning," Valery Gorelykh, the spokesman for the ministry, said.

He also noted that media reports about the use of an explosive device at the crime scene were false, adding that experts used a stun grenade during the detention of the attacker.

A criminal case on attempted murder of a minor and encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer regarding the incident has been opened, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

The Sverdlovsk region's department of the Investigative Committee reported that the man was in a "state of extreme drunkenness."