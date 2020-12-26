(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least four people were injured on Saturday morning as a result of a shooting in the German capital city of Berlin, the Bild newspaper reported.

The Berliner Zeitung daily reported earlier in the day, citing police, that the incident in Berlin's district of Kreuzberg left three people wounded.

The law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and are searching for suspects.

A helicopter is involved in the operation.

Berlin Fire Department wrote on Twitter that three people had been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two of the victims were found at the crime scene, while the third person was pulled from the Landwehr canal with an injured leg, according to the Berliner Zeitung. Police later confirmed that a fourth person had been hurt in the incident.

According to Bild, the shooting took place near the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.