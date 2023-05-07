UPDATE - Shooting Occurs at Shopping Mall in Texas - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) A shooting has occurred at a shopping center in Allen, Texas, local police inform, with multiple casualties suspected.

"Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update," the Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson of the Collin County Sheriff's Office told Fox news that there were "some" victims at the mall, their condition is unknown.

CBS News said citing Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner that the gunman has been confirmed dead, after he engaged responding law enforcement officers.

The New York Post reported that multiple people, including children, were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting.