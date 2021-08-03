UPDATE - Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman 'Not Under Command' - Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Singapore-flagged tanker Golden Brilliant in the Gulf of Oman is experiencing problems, and is "not under command," according to data on vessel tracking portal Marine Traffic.

The vessel's status on the portal is marked as "Not Under Command."

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman. It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of the UAE emirate of Fujairah. An investigation is underway, the UKMTO notice said.

Later in the day, the UKMTO upgraded the incident to "Potential Hijack."

Sky news reported that the Asphalt Princess tanker sailing under the flag of Panama had been allegedly seized by a group of armed individuals.

"It was an unauthorised boarding in the Gulf of Oman," a security source told the British broadcaster.

This comes amid a scandal involving another tanker, Japanese-owned Mercer Street, which came under attack off the coast of Oman last week. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in what took place.