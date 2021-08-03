UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant In Gulf Of Oman 'Not Under Command' - Tracker

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

UPDATE - Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman 'Not Under Command' - Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Singapore-flagged tanker Golden Brilliant in the Gulf of Oman is experiencing problems, and is "not under command," according to data on vessel tracking portal Marine Traffic.

The vessel's status on the portal is marked as "Not Under Command."

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman. It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of the UAE emirate of Fujairah. An investigation is underway, the UKMTO notice said.

Later in the day, the UKMTO upgraded the incident to "Potential Hijack."

Sky news reported that the Asphalt Princess tanker sailing under the flag of Panama had been allegedly seized by a group of armed individuals.

"It was an unauthorised boarding in the Gulf of Oman," a security source told the British broadcaster.

This comes amid a scandal involving another tanker, Japanese-owned Mercer Street, which came under attack off the coast of Oman last week. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in what took place.

Related Topics

Attack Scandal Israel Iran UAE Oman Traffic Tehran United Kingdom Panama United States Gold

Recent Stories

UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

24 seconds ago
 UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

25 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

25 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

25 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

34 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.