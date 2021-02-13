MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) At least six people got injured after a powerful car bomb explosion close to the presidential palace in Somalia's Mogadishu on Saturday morning, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the government spokesman, said.

Earlier in the day, the Garowe Online news outlet the blast hit the Sayidka junction on the main road towards the palace.

The news outlet also reported that the explosion occurred at 09:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) and was followed by gunfire.

According to the government spokesman, the security forces had thwarted a "potentially massive suicide attack" near the Sayidka junction after the perpetrator ignored orders to stop at the Dabka checkpoint.

"Soldiers fired the car before blast went off. The damage was minimized. 6 people injured," Moalimuu tweeted, adding that the attacker was confirmed dead.

Local media outlets reported that seven people were wounded and the death toll is likely to increase.