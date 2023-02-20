- Home
UPDATE - Six Soldiers Killed In Fire In Trench Shelter In Kursk Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Six soldiers died in a trench shelter in the Kursk region due to a gross violation of safety requirements for the handling of combustible materials, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On February 20, as a result of a gross violation by servicemen of a unit of the Western Military District stationed in the Kursk region of safety requirements when handling combustible materials, a flammable liquid ignited in a trench shelter. As a result of the fire, which quickly engulfed the dugout, six servicemen died," the ministry said in a statement.
The investigation by law enforcement agencies together with the commission of the Western Military District is ongoing, the ministry added.