UPDATE - Six Soldiers Killed in Fire in Trench Shelter in Kursk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Six soldiers died in a trench shelter in the Kursk region due to a gross violation of safety requirements for the handling of combustible materials, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On February 20, as a result of a gross violation by servicemen of a unit of the Western Military District stationed in the Kursk region of safety requirements when handling combustible materials, a flammable liquid ignited in a trench shelter. As a result of the fire, which quickly engulfed the dugout, six servicemen died," the ministry said in a statement.

The investigation by law enforcement agencies together with the commission of the Western Military District is ongoing, the ministry added.