Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - S.Korea to Buy Vaccines for 20 Million People From Moderna - Presidential Administration

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) South Korea has agreed to buy 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses from US biotech company Moderna to inoculate 20 million people, presidential administration spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a briefing.

"President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held a videoconference last night from 21:53 to 22:20. During a 27-minute conversation, they agreed to supply 40 million vaccine doses for 20 million people," Kang said.

"This is twice the 20 million doses [previously] negotiated with the company. With the increased order volume, a price reduction is expected," he said.

Kang also said that it had been decided to speed up the delivery of the vaccine. Moderna was expected to begin supplying the vaccine to South Korea from the third or fourth quarter of 2021, but now the deadline has been pushed back to the second-third quarter.

The government of the country and the company "will do everything" to bring the vaccine into the country as soon as possible. Together with the purchase of the vaccine from the company, South Korea will provide a total vaccine reserve for 56 million people, 10 million more than the previously planned 46 million.

Moon Jae-in congratulated the company on getting approval to use the vaccine and said South Korea would like to sign a contract by the end of the year if possible.

It was also decided to sign a memorandum of understanding, implying cooperation between South Korea's Center for Infectious Diseases Research of the National Institute of Health and Moderna to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine, research and joint coronavirus response.

