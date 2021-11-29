UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads In Honduran Presidential Race - Electoral Council

Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and Refoundation party, is leading with 53.51% of the vote, with over 42% of the protocols processed, according to the National Electoral Council website

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and Refoundation party, is leading with 53.51% of the vote, with over 42% of the protocols processed, according to the National Electoral Council website.

She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is coming in third with 9.22%.

Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in the 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to the current president, Juan Orlando Hernandez.

While the final vote count has not been announced yet, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, one of Latin America's most high-profile left-wing politicians, did not waste time and congratulated Xiomara when only 16% of protocols were processed, invoking the name of Jose Francisco Morazan, the second president of 19th century Federal Republic of Central America.

"Twelve years after the coup d'etat against brother Manuel Zelaya, the people of Morazan opened the path of hope by granting a historic victory to the president-elect, Xiomara Castro. The Great Homeland celebrates the triumph of democracy and peace in Honduras. Congratulations!" Maduro tweeted.

The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.

