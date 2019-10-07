UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Socialists Tipped To Win General Election In Portugal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

UPDATE - Socialists Tipped to Win General Election in Portugal

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party looks set to win this Sunday's general election but will not get a majority in parliament, early results published by the Ministry of Internal Administration suggest.

With almost 35 percent of ballots counted, Socialists are tipped to win between 38.

3 percent of the vote in the 230-seat parliament, trailed by their main rivals from the center-right Social Democrats on 33.3 per percent.

The Left Bloc is on 6.8 percent, the right-wong CDS - People's Party coalition on 4.9 percent, while the Unitary Democratic Coalition of Communists and the Greens is on 4.6 percent.

The Socialist government has ruled four years with support from smaller leftist parties. It has been credited with boosting economic growth to 2.1 percent above the EU average, lowering the jobless rate and reducing budget deficit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget Democrats Sunday From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

3 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

4 hours ago

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.