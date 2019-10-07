UPDATE - Socialists Tipped to Win General Election in Portugal

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party looks set to win this Sunday's general election but will not get a majority in parliament, early results published by the Ministry of Internal Administration suggest.

With almost 35 percent of ballots counted, Socialists are tipped to win between 38.

3 percent of the vote in the 230-seat parliament, trailed by their main rivals from the center-right Social Democrats on 33.3 per percent.

The Left Bloc is on 6.8 percent, the right-wong CDS - People's Party coalition on 4.9 percent, while the Unitary Democratic Coalition of Communists and the Greens is on 4.6 percent.

The Socialist government has ruled four years with support from smaller leftist parties. It has been credited with boosting economic growth to 2.1 percent above the EU average, lowering the jobless rate and reducing budget deficit.