UPDATE - Somali Prime Minister Brands His Dismissal by President as Failed Takeover Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said on Monday that President Mohamed Farmaajo's decision to suspend his powers while awaiting a corruption investigation was an unsuccessful attempt to gain control over his office.

In the early hours of Monday, Farmaajo suspended Roble from his duties until the probe into the accusations of land grabbing from the Somali army is completed.

"The outrageous statement from immediate former President, Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) regarding the work of the PM & his failed attempt to militarily take over the OPM (office of the prime minister) is a violation of the constitution & other laws, the consequences of which will be solely shouldered by Farmajo," Roble's office tweeted.

The prime minister is carrying on with his duties, including the organization of the delayed legislative elections, to ensure "a peaceful transition of power," the office added in a follow-up tweet.

The US Embassy in Somalia called on the two officials to abate tensions and avoid violence.

"We strongly urge #Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in (the Somali capital of) Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence," the mission wrote on Twitter.

The call was joined by Kate Foster, UK Ambassador to Somalia.

"We strongly urge #Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu. Violence is unacceptable," she tweeted.

Appeals of Western missions came as Farmaajo blocked all roads leading to the office of the prime minister in Mogadishu with sand barriers, according to the local news outlet Garowe Online.

The incident is another low point in the long-time feud between the president and the prime minister, whose rivalry is believed to further plunge the Horn of Africa country into a political and security crisis.