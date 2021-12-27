UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Somali Prime Minister Brands His Dismissal By President As Failed Takeover Attempt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

UPDATE - Somali Prime Minister Brands His Dismissal by President as Failed Takeover Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said on Monday that President Mohamed Farmaajo's decision to suspend his powers while awaiting a corruption investigation was an unsuccessful attempt to gain control over his office.

In the early hours of Monday, Farmaajo suspended Roble from his duties until the probe into the accusations of land grabbing from the Somali army is completed.

"The outrageous statement from immediate former President, Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) regarding the work of the PM & his failed attempt to militarily take over the OPM (office of the prime minister) is a violation of the constitution & other laws, the consequences of which will be solely shouldered by Farmajo," Roble's office tweeted.

The prime minister is carrying on with his duties, including the organization of the delayed legislative elections, to ensure "a peaceful transition of power," the office added in a follow-up tweet.

The US Embassy in Somalia called on the two officials to abate tensions and avoid violence.

"We strongly urge #Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in (the Somali capital of) Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence," the mission wrote on Twitter.

The call was joined by Kate Foster, UK Ambassador to Somalia.

"We strongly urge #Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu. Violence is unacceptable," she tweeted.

Appeals of Western missions came as Farmaajo blocked all roads leading to the office of the prime minister in Mogadishu with sand barriers, according to the local news outlet Garowe Online.

The incident is another low point in the long-time feud between the president and the prime minister, whose rivalry is believed to further plunge the Horn of Africa country into a political and security crisis.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Corruption Prime Minister Army Twitter Mogadishu United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten ..

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten by snake at family farmhouse

29 minutes ago
 Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First ..

Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First Months of 2022 - Commissioner

20 minutes ago
 57 new corona cases reported in Punjab

57 new corona cases reported in Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election ..

Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election results

22 minutes ago
 Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to in ..

Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to international students

22 minutes ago
 ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of ..

ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of Year Awards 2021

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.