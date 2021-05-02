UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Somalia's Prime Minister Orders Army To Return To Barracks, Promises Fair Elections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

UPDATE - Somalia's Prime Minister Orders Army to Return to Barracks, Promises Fair Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has vowed to hold transparent elections in the country and has ordered the National Army to return to their bases and not get involved in politics.

"I applaud our people for their patience and ask them to stand by the Government in maintaining law and order," Roble said in a Saturday address, broadcast on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Somali lawmakers voted to cancel the presidential term extension for President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Earlier this week, the president agreed to denounce his term extension after forces opposed to Mohamed took control of the capital, Mogadishu.

"I want to reassure the Somali people, the Federal Member States, politicians and all political stakeholders that we are committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country, without infringing upon anyone's rights," Roble stressed on Saturday, adding that a National Consultative Forum will be held soon to finalize the electoral process in line with the September 17 and February 16 agreements.

Mohamed also announced on Saturday that he was directing Prime Minister Roble to prepare to hold parliamentary elections in the country.

The African Union welcomed the decision to reinstate the 2020 agreements as the basis for the upcoming elections and commended Somalia's president for "putting the interests of the Somali people first."

"The Chairperson [of the Commission of the African Union] also welcomes the lead role accorded to the Prime Minister to prepare for peaceful, credible and transparent elections and ensure its security," Ebba Kalondo, the AU spokeswoman, said in a statement.

She further urged all sides of the country's internal conflict to return to dialogue and negotiation process.

Earlier in April, Somali's president, whose mandate officially expired in February, signed a law extending his term by two years. Roble and two Somali states issued a statement saying that the extension should be canceled. Clashes erupted in Mogadishu between forces loyal to the president and other factions.

