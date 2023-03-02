UPDATE - Some 20Mln People Left Without Electricity in Argentina Over Fire on Power Lines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Some 20 million people ” about 40% of consumers across the country ” were left without electricity in several provinces of Argentina due to a fire on power supply lines, the La Nacion newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A large part of the metropolitan region and several provinces were left without power on Wednesday evening due to a fire that occurred on a power line, which led to the suspension of operation of the Atucha I Nuclear Power Plant, the report said.

Santiago Yanotti, the Argentine undersecretary for the electricity sector, said in a televised appearance on the TN broadcaster that the power supply to consumers would be restored in a few hours.

According to local media, the fire was caused by the heat that has been raging in Argentina for several days. The temperature in many of Argentina's regions approached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The TN broadcaster reported, citing residents of different cities in Argentina, that the authorities have begun to restore power supply in several provinces and the metropolitan region.