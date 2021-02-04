UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - South African President Faces No-Confidence Vote For Misuse Of 2017 Campaign Funds

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a vote on a motion of no confidence brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) over alleged money laundering and bribery during his 2017 campaign on the platform of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

The motion, sponsored by the ATM in November 2020, was postponed until February of this year by mutual agreement with the speaker of the national assembly, Thandi Modise, to allow the Western Cape High Court to hear an application by the party for the no-confidence vote to be conducted by secret ballot. The court proceedings will run between Wednesday and Thursday.

"When you look at the recent political climate in South Africa there is nothing new. Councilors and politicians are getting poisoned and purged. Other ruling African National Congress members no longer take oaths as a bloc," Zama Ntshona, the ATM national spokesman, told Sputnik.

Lawmakers Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi, who have resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters political party for receipt of kickbacks from Ramaphosa, admitted in their statements to each receiving 80,000 rands ($5,345) from accounts linked to the ANC presidential campaign.

Among other issues the ATM has brought forth are irregular expenditures, government debt, the plunging of the country into recession, unemployment, increased crime rates, and the South African rand's weak performance.

Meanwhile, South African opposition parties have shown little support for the vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

Speaking one day later, Ntshona said that the ATM would be undeterred in trying to unseat the president.

"As the ATM, we are once again happy that the matter is receiving the necessary attention in the Western Cape High Court and we will not be convinced otherwise. The president needs to be held to account in order for us to move South Africa in the right direction," Ntshona remarked.

In a statement, Modise urged the court to reject the ATM's motion, saying that the party had failed to provide a compelling case for holding the no-confidence vote by a secret ballot.

"The ATM has failed to provide sufficient reasons why the secret ballot is the appropriate method of voting in the prevailing circumstances," Modise's statement read.

Ramaphosa came to power after former president Jacob Zuma resigned in February 2018 amid a corruption scandal.

