Open Menu

UPDATE - South African President Thanks Russia For Offering Free Grain Supplies

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - South African President Thanks Russia for Offering Free Grain Supplies

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) African countries are grateful for Russia's offer of free grain supplies, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Russia-Africa summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leaders of African countries in St. Petersburg on Friday. The talks were dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa said on Friday night that the main goal of African delegations was not to come to St. Petersburg to ask for free grain supplies from Russia, but African countries were nonetheless grateful for Russia's offer to those in need.

Putin said earlier on Friday at the Russia-Africa summit that Russia was going to supply grain to African countries on a commercial basis as well as free of charge.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal.

Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday that African countries were very satisfied with the results of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"We need to go further, we have capital, we are now exporting our raw materials, and then these transformed raw materials are returned to us and we buy them for a high price. We know that Russia can help us with this. (Russia) has demonstrated readiness and is already doing this in many countries... So I believe that we will succeed and we are very satisfied with the results of our meetings," Assoumani told reporters.

Sputnik is an official media partner of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Buy Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Price July Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

9 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

9 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

9 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

9 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

9 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

9 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

9 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

9 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

9 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

9 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

10 hours ago

More Stories From World