UPDATE - South Korea Now Has Over 3,500 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) South Korea has registered 376 more coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in the country to 3,526 according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus tests of 32,422 people in South Korea are still being processed. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country currently stands at 17, while 30 people have recovered.

In comparison, on Monday, there were just 763 coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The country has raised its national threat alert to the highest level amid a rapid spread of the disease.

According to the centers, the number of infected people in Seoul has reached 82, while the city of Daegu has registered over 2,500 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, North Gyeongsang province has recorded a total of 514 cases of the epidemic.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. It has already spread to other 50 countries across the world.