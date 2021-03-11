UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - South Korea To Allocate $200,000 In Aid For Equatorial Guinea After Port Blasts - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) South Korea will provide Equatorial Guinea with $200,000 in humanitarian aid after the deadly explosions that hit the port of Bata, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Sunday, a series of explosions hit a military base in Bata, the key economic hub of Equatorial Guinea. The blasts left about 100 people killed and hundreds more injured.

"The government hopes that its emergency support will help citizens in Equatorial Guinea who have suffered difficulties due to large-scale explosions that took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel has also decided to send a humanitarian mission of 60 military and civilian doctors to Equatorial Guinea.

"We are currently preparing to dispatch an IDF humanitarian aid mission to Equatorial Guinea following a series of explosions which killed and wounded hundreds. Our mission will be the same as always”saving lives," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on its Twitter page on Thursday.

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has blamed the blasts on the "negligence" of servicemen and the carelessness of farmers who lit a fire near army warehouses.

