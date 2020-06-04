UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - SpaceX Successfully Deploys 60 Starlink Satellites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX said it lifted off the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the Starlink internet satellite constellation, the satellites were successfully deployed.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed," it said.

The company said shortly before the liftoff that on that mission, it was launching the first Starlink satellite with a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship - the first orbital class rocket booster to successfully launch and land five times!" SpaceX also said after the liftoff.

The previous launch of  Starlink satellites took place on April 22.

This was the seventh launch under the Starlink program, as a result of which the number of satellites put into orbit reached 420.

