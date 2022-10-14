UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - SpaceX Tells Pentagon Can No Longer Donate Costly Starlink Services To Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) SpaceX notified the US Defense Department in September that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead, CNN reported.

SpaceX is not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time, a company official said in a letter to the Defense Department as quoted by the report on Thursday.

The report said that SpaceX will end up spending more than $120 million donating its Starlink services to Ukraine this year and expects it could cost about $400 million to continue providing those services next year.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.

The report noted that Ukraine's commanding general, Gen. Valeril Zaluzhniy, requested 8,000 more Starlink terminals in July, especially since about 500 Starlink terminals were destroyed in the battlefield each month. However, a consultant for SpaceX advised him that request could not be met because of the financial burden to the company.

Moreover, the report, citing sources, said wide-ranging outages of Starlink's services on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine are affecting the Ukrainian armed forces' ability to make further advances.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said later in the day that his company could not indefinitely cover expenses for operations of Starlink terminals.

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable," Musk tweeted.

Sources told CNN that Starlink is the main way Ukraine's armed forces communicate on the battlefield, and the Ukrainian government and its military efforts are entirely dependent on it.

Musk said previously via Twitter, in response to these outages, that what is happening on the battlefield is classified.

Earlier in the week, Musk urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk responded to the SpaceX founder on Twitter, writing "(expletive) off is my very diplomatic reply."

On Friday, Musk referred to Melnyk's tweet by saying that he was "just following his (Melnyk's) recommendations" as regards issues with further operations of Starlink services in Ukraine.

