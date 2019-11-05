MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Thousands of Catalans gathered outside the Congress Palace in central Barcelona on Monday where the Spanish royal family is attending an awards ceremony, media said.

Separatists have been trying to block entries and stop guests from going to the presentation of Princess of Girona Awards, bestowed by Crown Princess Leonor on talented youths, according to 24 Horas.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are attending as well as Infanta Sofia, who is second to the throne. High-ranking Spanish officials are present, but Catalan leaders have been conspicuously absent.

Addressing the nation in Catalan, the king said Catalonia took pride in its national identity, creativity and solitary. He added it had always had "a special place in my heart."

"In today's reality there can be no room for violence or intolerance or contempt for others," the monarch said in a televised speech.

The awards ceremony has been traditionally held in Girona but its council declared King Felipe Vi persona non grata in 2018 and closed the convention hall for repairs. The event was moved to Barcelona.

The event was being held amid heavy police presence. Police forces were pulled from across the country. They formed a tight cordon around the convention place. Protesters threw flour, eggs, paint and cans at them.

People in the streets have been chanting "we have no king," "a guillotine for the satrap" and burning portraits of the royals. Organizers had asked protesters to bang pans and pots and blow whistles.

Catalonia, a well-off Spanish region, has been on edge after the top court in Madrid gave lengthy jail terms to nine former Catalan leaders last month for their role in holding an independence referendum two years ago.