UPDATE - Sputnik V Developer Sent Production Inquiry to German IDT Biologika - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) German pharmaceutical company IDT Biologika received an inquiry into the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from its developer, national broadcaster Welt reported citing Minister-President of Saxony Anhalt Rener Haseloff.

According to Welt, the Gamaleya Institute sent the communication in January. Managing Director of the Dessau-based firm, Jurgen Betzing, did not comment on the report, the broadcaster said.

The company's spokeswoman similarly declined a request to comment from Sputnik.

"Contributing to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is our main goal. However, please understand that we, as a contractor, cannot give information about contacts with other pharmaceutical companies and their products," Antje Seidler, a spokeswoman for IDT Biologika, said.

On the back of increasingly contentious vaccine distribution issues in Europe, German authorities have begun mulling the Russian-made vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in late January said she had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin help from a German watchdog to get EU approval for Sputnik V and expressed the desire to cooperate on its production.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against COVID-19. Merkel called the data good, adding that Berlin and Brussels would welcome any vaccines in the EU after registration by the European Medicines Agency.

A vaccine candidate developed by IDT Biologika was scrapped earlier this year due to underwhelming results in the first trial phase.