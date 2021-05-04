MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Sri Lanka has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement in the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

"The first batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in #SriLanka," the statement said.

In early March, Sri Lanka's health authorities approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine. It was also reported that the country's cabinet had agreed to buy Sputnik V.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has already been approved in 64 countries with a total population of over 3.

2 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

The effectiveness of the vaccine was 97.6 percent based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data previously published by medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Research Center reported earlier.