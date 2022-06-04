UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Stabbing Attack Results In Three Injured In Los Angeles - Police

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - Stabbing Attack Results in Three Injured in Los Angeles - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at a hospital in Los Angeles, local police said.

"Reports of multiple people stabbed at Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on social media on Friday.

In a later update on Friday, LAPD Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters that the suspect had been taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Times reported citing police and healthcare authorities that a doctor and two nurses were stabbed at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

The injured are being treated at a different medical facility and are in stable condition.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

According to KTLA, the alleged attacker entered the Encino hospital claiming that he needed treatment after a reported car crash. KTLA said that one of the people stabbed by the attacker is in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Social Media Doctor Car Hamilton Los Angeles

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

16 minutes ago
 US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

9 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

9 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.