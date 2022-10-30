UPDATE - Stampede Kills 11 at Concert in DR Congo - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Eleven people died in a stampede at a concert in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kinshasa, the authorities said on Sunday.

"During the concert of the singer Fally Ipupa at the Martyrs stadium, eight people died, including a policeman. The cause of these deaths is a stampede," police chief Sylvano Kasongo said, as quoted by Congolese news agency ACP.

According to the news agency, the incident occurred on Saturday at the capital's largest stadium, where a concert was held by the famous Congolese singer Ipupa.

Later on Sunday, Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs Daniel Aselo Okito said that the death toll from the incident rose to 11, including two police officers.

"According to the information we have, 11 people died here at the Martyrs stadium, including two policemen... People died from suffocation," the minister was quoted as saying by the Actu30 news portal.

The minister stressed that the organizer of the concert should be held accountable for the deadly stampede.