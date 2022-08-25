UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - State Funeral For Ex-Prime Minister Abe To Cost Japan $1.82 Million - Kyodo

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 AM

UPDATE - State Funeral for Ex-Prime Minister Abe to Cost Japan $1.82 Million - Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated in July, will cost the government about 250 million Yen ($1.82 million), the Kyodo news agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The official decision on the amount of allocated funds is expected to be made on August 26.

According to the NHK tv channel, the Japanese government is preparing for participation of about 6,400 people in the state funeral for Abe, including high-ranking foreign officials.

Abe's state funeral on September 27 will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War II.

The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida.

Abe, 67, was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious after the shots, but during transportation his condition became critical. Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Nara July August September World War TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

11 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

13 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

18 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.