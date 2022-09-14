UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Steele Dossier Source, Russian Danchenko, Was FBI's Paid Informant In 2017-2020 - Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - Steele Dossier Source, Russian Danchenko, Was FBI's Paid Informant in 2017-2020 - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko, accused by the FBI of making false statements in the case of former US President Donald Trump's "Russian ties," was a paid informant for the bureau, according to a court document.

After the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the US authorities have been investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia, based on a dossier prepared by ex-UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Now a trial is under way in the US against Danchenko, whom the FBI accuses of making false statements in the case of Trump's alleged collusion with the Russian authorities.

The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and "fabricated" facts.

"In March 2017, the FBI signed the defendant up as a paid confidential human source of the FBI. The FBI terminated its source relationship with the defendant in October 2020... the defendant lied to FBI agents during several of these interviews," a document submitted by Special Counsel John Durham's team revealed.

According to the document, Danchenko provided data to Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia.

Trump has already reacted to the published document.

"This is a bombshell! The FBI was paying people to steal the 2020 Presidential Election from me. There has never been anything like this in the History of our Country”and then, we are supposed to trust them with documents that they illegally took from my home, Mar-a-Lago? They are not trustworthy...." Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A federal probe is under way into possible mishandling of purportedly sensitive information by Trump, which led to a raid last month on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Federal investigators recovered boxes of materials from the residence, including empty folders with classified labeling.

Trump has denied improperly storing classified records at Mar-a-Lago and characterized the probe as weaponization of the US justice system against him.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Durham Florida United States March May October FBI 2017 2016 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

8 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

8 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

8 hours ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

8 hours ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

8 hours ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.