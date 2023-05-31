UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Stockholm In Constant Contact With Ankara On Sweden's Accession To NATO - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UPDATE - Stockholm in Constant Contact With Ankara on Sweden's Accession to NATO - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Stockholm has contacted Ankara on Sweden's accession to NATO after the second round of presidential election which took place in Turkey on Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we have had several contacts also after the election runoff last Sunday. So, we are in constant contact with our Turkish counterparts on this specific issue," he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Swedish city of Lulea.

On the same day, Stoltenberg said that he held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the two discussed the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid.

"Good call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I congratulated him on the election. We discussed key issues for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, continued support for Ukraine, strengthening our deterrence and defence and finalising Sweden's accession to NATO," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter Vilnius Stockholm Same Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

31 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

2 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

2 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

2 hours ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.