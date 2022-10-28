UPDATE - Stoltenberg Expects NATO Countries to Increase Defense Spending in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected NATO members to make commitments in 2023 to increase defense spending.

"I expect that NATO allies will at the summit in Vilnius next year make a clear commitment to invest more in defense," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Politico.

He noted that it was still too early to say what kind of wording the countries of the alliance would agree to.

Among the threats to NATO, Stoltenberg singled out Russia and China. In addition, he recalled NATO's decision taken in the summer to designate Beijing as a challenge in the long-term strategy document.

"(It is) important for NATO allies to stand together and to address the consequences of the rise of China ” and that we agree on, and that's exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg added.

However, while the NATO countries have agreed to "address" China's rise, they have not yet figured out who should pay the bills for these measures, the newspaper added.

Stoltenberg also expressed confidence that even if the Republicans win the US midterm elections in November, Washington will still continue to provide assistance to Kiev.

"I'm confident that also after midterms, there will still be a clear majority in the Congress ” in the House and in the Senate ” for continued significant support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The presence of the United States, as well as Canada, in Europe is necessary to further increase cooperation between the parties, Stoltenberg noted, adding that "if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, that will be a catastrophe for the Ukrainians."

On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the US. The Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the US, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.