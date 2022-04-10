UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Stoltenberg Says NATO Undergoing 'Fundamental Transformation'

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 05:30 AM

UPDATE - Stoltenberg Says NATO Undergoing 'Fundamental Transformation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) NATO is going to beef up its military forces on the eastern flank as part of a fundamental reset of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Stoltenberg said that NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" and that this major "reset" will entail the replacement of the relatively small "tripwire" presence on the alliance's eastern flank with stronger forces.

According to The Telegraph, NATO military commanders are developing options for the reset and the alliance's military presence in countries like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland is expected to be transformed into a "major force" that would be able to repel a potential invasion.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security," Stoltenberg told the newspaper, adding that NATO leaders are expected to make decisions on "what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO" at the Madrid summit in June.

Stoltenberg said in the interview published on Saturday that NATO's "strategic concept" will, for the first time, address the "threat" from China, amid closer cooperation between Beijing and Russia.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meetings of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that the alliance's strategic concept, to be finalized for the Madrid summit, "must also take account of how China's growing influence and coercive policies affect our security."

The strategic concept is a fundamental document of NATO that outlines the military alliance's key security challenges and guides its political and military development. The last strategic concept was approved in 2010 and has not been revisited since.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Brussels Beijing Madrid Alliance Estonia Poland Lithuania Latvia June From

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

5 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

6 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

6 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

6 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.