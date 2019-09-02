UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Suicide Blast Kills 6 Outside Hospital In Northern Afghanistan

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Six Afghan security men were killed in a suicide blast at a civilian hospital in Kunduz in the north of Afghanistan on Monday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Six Afghan security men were killed in a suicide blast at a civilian hospital in Kunduz in the north of Afghanistan on Monday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"The suicide attack on the police platoon took place.

It killed six policemen and injured 15, including four policemen," Nusrat Rahimi said in a press release.

The attacker set off the bomb near a police force stationed in front of the hospital. The injured were taken to a hospital. No group has so far claimed the bombing.

There have been running battles between government forces and Taliban militants on the city's outskirts, a Sputnik correspondent said.

More Stories From World

